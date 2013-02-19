* Bunds reverse losses as German ZEW seen mixed

* Italy vote nerves seen keeping German Bunds well-bid

* Spanish yields slightly lower after short-term debt sale

* Thursday's bond auction to test sentiment before Italy vote

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Feb 19 Bund futures rose on Tuesday with a fall due to German sentiment data quickly running out of steam as worries over the weekend elections in Italy kept demand for Europe's top-rated debt strong.

After an initial retreat prompted by a surprise surge in the ZEW index, Bund futures quickly turned around with traders noting the current conditions element to the index showed a more bearish view of the euro zone's biggest economy.

Analysts are worried that an inconclusive outcome to Italian elections this weekend will undermine efforts at reform of public finances there and overturn some of the progress it has made in regaining market confidence.

"The knee-jerk euphoria (from the ZEW) dissipated very quickly and Bunds have rebounded," said Marius Daheim, a rate strategist at Bayerische Landesbank.

"The focus continues to be on the Italian elections and more people are bracing themselves for a hung parliament and possibly a rerun of elections which should support Bunds."

Bund futures were last 20 ticks up on the day at 142.97 but chartists say the contract needed to break above this month's highs of 143.11 and 143.15 - which have over the past week provided srong resistance - to gain futher upward momentum.

Tuesday's gains added to the more than half a percentage point rise in Bund futures on Monday in a market increasingly apprehensive that an inconclusive Italian vote on Feb. 25-26 could hamper any future reform efforts.

Italian 10-year bond yields were last 2 basis points lower at 4.39 percent with some traders saying some investors were looking to cover short positions after selling in the previous session. Equivalent German yields were 1.5 basis points down at 1.61 percent, leaving their spread unchanged on the day at 278 bps.

OPPORTUNITY

KBC strategist Piet Lammens said the 10-year yield premium that investors charge on Italian paper over German benchmarks could rise by another 20-30 basis points going into the elections.

But they do not expect a rise back to euro-era highs seen in mid-2012 before the European Central Bank's pledge to save the euro calmed markets.

"If the result is negative, part of it has already been discounted by the market so I don't think we will go back to the crisis levels. It may be an opportunity to pick up Italian bonds if there's a big correction after the election," he said.

The modest 35 basis point rise in Italian yields from January's 4.07 percent low also reflected investors' underlying confidence in the euro zone, thanks partly to the ECB's promise to buy bonds issued by struggling states if needed, analysts say.

Italian bonds slightly underperformed Spanish peers after Madrid successfully sold 4 billion euros in short-term debt. Analysts say an auction of longer-dated bonds by Spain on Thursday could be more challenging before the Italian vote.

"There was a little bit of concession building ahead of (today's) auction but overall this was a fairly favourable result from the Spanish point of view," Daheim said. "Then again it's short-dated paper which is easier to take down. We'll probably get a better picure on demand on Thursday."

Spanish 10-year bond yields were last 4 bps down on the day at 5.22 percent.