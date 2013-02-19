LONDON Feb 19 Bund futures reversed losses on
Tuesday as market participants reassessed German investor
sentiment data which showed current conditions deteriorated in
February, though expectations of a recovery rose more than
expected.
Bund futures were last 12 ticks up on the day at
142.88, recovering from a session low of 142.61 hit after the
data.
Bunds had fallen earlier after the German ZEW economic
sentiment index rose to 48.2 in February, its highest since
April 2010 and better than the 35.0 forecast but the current
conditions gauge was down at 5.2 points from 7.1.
"People just saw the headline figure was much stronger than
expected and only the second glance revealed that the current
situation had deteriorated," said Marius Daheim, a rate
strategist at Bayerische Landesbank.
"The knee-jerk euphoria dissipated very quickly and Bunds
have rebounded."