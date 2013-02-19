* Italian bonds steady before elections
* Italy vote nerves seen keeping German Bunds well-bid
* Spanish yields slightly lower after short-term debt sale
By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Feb 19 Italian government bonds held
steady on Tuesday as concern that weekend elections in Italy
could produce a weak government were offset by bids from
investors seeking high yields.
The risk that an inconclusive result could hamper Italy's
reform efforts has occasionally weighed on Italian debt in
recent weeks, but price dips have generally been met with
renewed buying interest.
Traders said buyers included not only domestic banks and
risk-tolerant hedge funds but also so-called "real money"
investors who tend to hold on to their assets longer-term, such
as pension funds and insurers.
They feel more comfortable holding the euro zone's
lower-rated debt assets due to the bloc's main safety net, the
OMT, which is the European Central Bank's so far untested bond
buying programme.
"There is concern that we won't get a strong government in
Italy," one trader said. "People are wary of that, but on the
other hand the OMT has made everybody complacent and people need
yield."
Italian 10-year bond yields were last 1 basis
point lower on the day at 4.40 percent - some 280 bps over
benchmark German Bunds - having traded in a roughly 4.1-4.75
percent range since mid-January.
KBC strategist Piet Lammens said the 10-year yield premium
that investors charge on Italian paper over Bunds could rise by
another 20-30 basis points going into the elections. But higher
yields would be a buying opportunity, he said.
"If the result is negative, part of it has already been
discounted by the market so I don't think we will go back to the
crisis levels. It may be an opportunity to pick up Italian bonds
if there's a big correction after the election," Lammens said.
Italian bonds slightly underperformed Spanish peers after
Madrid successfully sold 4 billion euros in short-term debt.
Analysts say an auction of longer-dated bonds by Spain on
Thursday could be more challenging before the Italian vote.
"There was a little bit of concession building ahead of
(today's) auction but overall this was a fairly favourable
result from the Spanish point of view," said Marius Daheim,
chief strategist at Bayerische Landesbank. "Then again it's
short-dated paper which is easier to take down. We'll probably
get a better picture on demand on Thursday."
Spanish 10-year bond yields were last 4 bps
down on the day at 5.22 percent.
BUNDS
Safe-haven Bunds were steady as well, as the focus on
Italian elections meant that the selling pressure seen after the
better-than expected German sentiment data was only brief.
Bund futures were 7 ticks higher at 142.83, while
cash 10-year German yields were 0.6 basis point
lower at 1.622 percent.
Concerns over the Italian vote were expected to offer
support to a German Bund auction on Wednesday. Demand for
low-risk assets is expected to remain firm in the near-term, but
a significant fall in Bund yields was unlikely, analysts said.
"Nobody wants to make a significant call before Italian
elections," said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at
Daiwa Capital Markets. "If we get a large majority after the
elections, that could lead yields in Germany to rise quite
significantly ... 1.80 percent for the 10-year seems feasible."
"In the other scenario, which is more likely - a coalition
that risks having a limited term, we wouldn't expect significant
movement."