LONDON Feb 21 German Bund futures opened higher
on Thursday as investors sought safe-haven assets after stock
markets fell on signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve's enthusiasm
for more bond-buying stimulus may be waning.
The latest minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee,
which sets U.S. monetary policy, showed officials discussed
slowing or stopping Fed bond purchases, which have underpinned
global appetite for risk assets.
Bund futures rose 48 ticks to 142.90, reversing a
fall seen on Wednesday but staying in a narrow band before
Italian elections this weekend which are seen as determining the
outlook for euro zone debt.
Thursday's focus falls on flash estimates of business
activity during February, which are expected to show a marginal
improvement across the currency bloc, and an auction of Spanish
bonds.
"Flash (Purchasing Managers' Index) data will be the pick
for today. We're likely to move up and down the range a bit, but
going into this weekend I think it will hold," a trader said,
adding that a cautious market tone might make investors more
sensitive to weak data than strong.
Spain sells up to 4 billion euros of debt, split across
bonds maturing in 2015, 2019 and 2023. France will also sell up
to 10.5 billion euros of nominal and inflation-linked bonds.