CANADA STOCKS-Futures edge higher as oil prices rise
June 1 Stock futures indicate a slightly higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices rose from their three-week lows.
LONDON Feb 21 German Bund futures extended intra-day gains to more than a full point on Thursday after surveys showed an index of business conditions in the U.S. unexpectedly plunged in January.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said on Thursday its index of business conditions in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region fell in February to -12.5 from -5.8 in January and compared with expectations of 1.0 in a Reuters poll.
Bund futures were last 104 ticks higher on the day at 143.46.
June 1 Stock futures indicate a slightly higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices rose from their three-week lows.
June 1 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday, ahead of private jobs data that will give investors an indication of the health of the labor market and likely feed into the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates later this month.