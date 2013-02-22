* Banks repay ECB 61.1 bln euros of second crisis loan
* Two-year German yields hit 6-week lows
* Italian election risk keeps Bunds well-bid
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Feb 22 German two-year bond yields fell
to six-week lows on Friday after data showed banks would repay
the European Central Bank less than half the amount of crisis
loans the market expected.
Banks paid back 61.1 billion euros versus a Reuters poll
consensus of 130 billion, leading to expectations that liquidity
in the banking system will remain ample, keeping the ECB's
monetary policy accommodative.
The figure also showed that the pace at which the euro zone
banking system was recovering from the global financial crisis
was likely to remain slow, supporting demand for assets
perceived as safe havens.
Whether the rally in German debt will go any further depends
on the outcome of Italian elections on Feb. 24-25. The main risk
there is that the vote produces a fragmented parliament that
could hamper the next government's reform efforts.
Caution ahead of the polls was probably behind the low
repayment of the ECB's second tranche of crisis loans, with
analysts saying Italian banks probably opted to hold on to the
money just in case the market sentiment turns sour next week.
Two-year German yields were last 4 basis
points lower to 0.11 percent, having hit a six-week low of 0.104
percent. Bund futures were last 6 ticks higher on the
day at 143.44, having matched Thursday's four-week high of
143.60 earlier in the session.
Bunds rallied by more than a full point on Thursday after
business activity data showed the economic downturn in the euro
zone unexpectedly worsened in February. Repayment amounts are
unlikely to rise significantly as long as the economy does not
pick up steam, analysts said.
"The amount was lower than expected so the immediate
reaction (in Bund markets) is quite bullish," said Chiara
Manenti, fixed income strategist at Intesa SanPaolo.
"In the medium-term I don't expect Bunds to be strongly
affected by repayments because we think the ECB is committed to
keep real interest rates low at least until the end of the
year."
BETTER SAFE THAN SORRY
Safe-haven German debt is seen holding firm at least until
the Italian election results are published late on Monday.
"Short-term ... it's better to be safe than sorry. Italian
elections are a time to keep (German) yields low," said Ciaran
O'Hagan, rate strategist at Societe Generale.
Italian bonds were steady, with 10-year yields
trading 2 basis points lower at 4.46 percent, well within this
year's range around 4.10-4.75 percent. Pre-election selling
pressure has been tempered by buying interest from investors
hunting for yields in recent weeks.
Barclays strategists say that the forming of a coalition
between centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani and the centrist
grouping led by outgoing Prime Minister Mario Monti could see
10-year yields falling towards 4 percent.
If the centre-right led by Silvio Berlusconi manages to
garner enough votes to block the forming of the Bersani-Monti
coalition yields are likely to rise towards 5 percent.
As they believe the first scenario is more likely, Barclays
strategists recommend cutting the short positions on Italian
medium-dated Italian bonds they suggested two weeks ago as a
cautious pre-election trade.