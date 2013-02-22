* Banks to repay ECB 61.1 bln euros of second crisis loan
* Two-year German yields hit 6-week lows
* Italian election risk keeps Bunds well-bid
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Feb 22 German two-year bond yields fell
to six-week lows on Friday after data showed banks would next
week repay the European Central Bank less than half the amount
of crisis loans the market expected.
Banks opted to pay back 61.1 billion euros versus a Reuters
poll consensus of 130 billion, leading to expectations that
liquidity in the banking system will remain ample, keeping the
ECB's monetary policy accommodative.
The figure also showed that the pace at which the euro zone
banking system is recovering from the global financial crisis is
likely to remain slow, supporting demand for assets perceived as
safe havens.
Whether the rally in German debt will go any further depends
on the outcome of Italian elections on Feb. 24-25. The main risk
there is that the vote produces a hung parliament that could
hamper the next government's reform efforts.
Caution ahead of the polls was probably behind the low
repayment of the ECB's second tranche of crisis loans, with
analysts saying Italian banks probably opted to hold onto the
money just in case market sentiment turns sour next week.
Two-year German yields were last 5 basis points
lower at a six-week low of 0.103 percent as short-term money
market rates fell. Bund futures rose 24 ticks on the
day to settle at 143.62, a new four-week high.
Bunds rallied by more than a full point on Thursday after
business activity data showed the economic downturn in the euro
zone unexpectedly worsened in February. Repayments of the
three-year ECB crisis loans are unlikely to rise significantly
as long as the economy does not pick up steam, analysts said.
"The bottom line is it's very difficult to see a situation
whereby the extraordinary central bank measures would be
withdrawn," said Steven Major, global head of fixed income at
HSBC.
"For Schatz we're talking about a range this year of zero to
30 basis points yield level. We're now in the middle of that
range and likely to stay there."
BETTER SAFE THAN SORRY
Cash 10-year Bund yields were down 2 bps on
the day at 1.36 percent with analysts expecting the safe-haven
German debt to hold firm at least until the Italian election
results are published late on Monday.
"Short-term ... it's better to be safe than sorry. Italian
elections are a time to keep (German) yields low," said Ciaran
O'Hagan, rate strategist at Societe Generale.
Italian 10-year yields ended the day 4 bps
lower at 4.45 percent, well within this year's range around
4.10-4.75 percent. Pre-election selling pressure has been
tempered by buying interest from investors hunting for yields in
recent weeks and a belief that the centre-left party of Pier
Luigi Bersani would win and form a coalition with outgoing Prime
Minister Mario Monti.
Focus will also be on debt sales next week which will be the
first test of investor demand after the elections.
Italy may have to pay a big premium to sell the bonds if the
market gets rattled by an indecisive vote outcome that puts in
doubt reforms needed to spur growth and cut the country's debt.
It plans to sell up to 6.5 billion euros of 5- and a new 10-year
bond on Wednesday, preceded by inflation-linked debt auctions on
Monday, when Italians will still be casting their ballots.
"In our view, the BTP market is still pricing in a rather
positive and constructive election outcome ... However, we still
remain cautious in terms of direct peripheral exposure in
outright terms and in spreads against Bunds in the near term,"
RBC strategists said in a note.
"We see a realistic risk of a hung parliament as an Italian
election outcome or potentially difficult Bersani and Monti
coalition negotiations."