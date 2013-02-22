* Banks to repay ECB 61.1 bln euros of second crisis loan

* Two-year German yields hit 6-week lows

* Italian election risk keeps Bunds well-bid

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Feb 22 German two-year bond yields fell to six-week lows on Friday after data showed banks would next week repay the European Central Bank less than half the amount of crisis loans the market expected.

Banks opted to pay back 61.1 billion euros versus a Reuters poll consensus of 130 billion, leading to expectations that liquidity in the banking system will remain ample, keeping the ECB's monetary policy accommodative.

The figure also showed that the pace at which the euro zone banking system is recovering from the global financial crisis is likely to remain slow, supporting demand for assets perceived as safe havens.

Whether the rally in German debt will go any further depends on the outcome of Italian elections on Feb. 24-25. The main risk there is that the vote produces a hung parliament that could hamper the next government's reform efforts.

Caution ahead of the polls was probably behind the low repayment of the ECB's second tranche of crisis loans, with analysts saying Italian banks probably opted to hold onto the money just in case market sentiment turns sour next week.

Two-year German yields were last 5 basis points lower at a six-week low of 0.103 percent as short-term money market rates fell. Bund futures rose 24 ticks on the day to settle at 143.62, a new four-week high.

Bunds rallied by more than a full point on Thursday after business activity data showed the economic downturn in the euro zone unexpectedly worsened in February. Repayments of the three-year ECB crisis loans are unlikely to rise significantly as long as the economy does not pick up steam, analysts said.

"The bottom line is it's very difficult to see a situation whereby the extraordinary central bank measures would be withdrawn," said Steven Major, global head of fixed income at HSBC.

"For Schatz we're talking about a range this year of zero to 30 basis points yield level. We're now in the middle of that range and likely to stay there."

BETTER SAFE THAN SORRY

Cash 10-year Bund yields were down 2 bps on the day at 1.36 percent with analysts expecting the safe-haven German debt to hold firm at least until the Italian election results are published late on Monday.

"Short-term ... it's better to be safe than sorry. Italian elections are a time to keep (German) yields low," said Ciaran O'Hagan, rate strategist at Societe Generale.

Italian 10-year yields ended the day 4 bps lower at 4.45 percent, well within this year's range around 4.10-4.75 percent. Pre-election selling pressure has been tempered by buying interest from investors hunting for yields in recent weeks and a belief that the centre-left party of Pier Luigi Bersani would win and form a coalition with outgoing Prime Minister Mario Monti.

Focus will also be on debt sales next week which will be the first test of investor demand after the elections.

Italy may have to pay a big premium to sell the bonds if the market gets rattled by an indecisive vote outcome that puts in doubt reforms needed to spur growth and cut the country's debt. It plans to sell up to 6.5 billion euros of 5- and a new 10-year bond on Wednesday, preceded by inflation-linked debt auctions on Monday, when Italians will still be casting their ballots.

"In our view, the BTP market is still pricing in a rather positive and constructive election outcome ... However, we still remain cautious in terms of direct peripheral exposure in outright terms and in spreads against Bunds in the near term," RBC strategists said in a note.

"We see a realistic risk of a hung parliament as an Italian election outcome or potentially difficult Bersani and Monti coalition negotiations."