BRIEF-First Republic announces Series H Preferred stock offering
* Public offering of depositary shares, at a public offering price of $25.00 per depositary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Feb 25 German Bund futures erased their Monday losses after the European session closed as projections following the Italian elections raised worries about a possible hung parliament.
Bund futures were last 2 ticks higher than Friday's European close at 143.64, having fallen as low as 142.85 during the session.
NEW YORK, May 31 The margin of investors who are bearish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries over those who are bullish shrank before the end of May, J.P. Morgan's latest Treasury client survey showed on Tuesday.