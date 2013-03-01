LONDON, March 1 German Bund futures opened higher on Friday as concerns over the economic fallout from possible U.S. spending cuts and Italy's political stalemate fed demand for low-risk debt.

Automatic spending cuts worth $85 billion are due to be introduced on Friday after U.S. lawmakers failed to reach a deal to avert them.

The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it would probably cut its 2013 growth forecast for the world's biggest economy by at least 0.5 percentage points if the budget cuts are fully implemented. The IMF now projects that the U.S. economy will grow 2 percent this year.

"They (the U.S.) haven't got a deal so in theory these spending cuts should come in, which has got implications for growth both in the U.S. and elsewhere. I think the markets almost lost sight of that because of what's been going on in Italy," a trader said.

"Core markets are OK and I don't see any reason why they should sell off...I'm not convinced there's going to be any huge turnaround in Italian politics so we'll continue to play negative outlook on risk."

The Bund future was last 13 ticks up at 145.14 compared with 144.99 at Thursday's settlement.