LONDON, March 1 German Bund futures opened
higher on Friday as concerns over the economic fallout from
possible U.S. spending cuts and Italy's political stalemate fed
demand for low-risk debt.
Automatic spending cuts worth $85 billion are due to be
introduced on Friday after U.S. lawmakers failed to reach a deal
to avert them.
The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it would
probably cut its 2013 growth forecast for the world's biggest
economy by at least 0.5 percentage points if the budget cuts are
fully implemented. The IMF now projects that the U.S. economy
will grow 2 percent this year.
"They (the U.S.) haven't got a deal so in theory these
spending cuts should come in, which has got implications for
growth both in the U.S. and elsewhere. I think the markets
almost lost sight of that because of what's been going on in
Italy," a trader said.
"Core markets are OK and I don't see any reason why they
should sell off...I'm not convinced there's going to be any huge
turnaround in Italian politics so we'll continue to play
negative outlook on risk."
The Bund future was last 13 ticks up at 145.14
compared with 144.99 at Thursday's settlement.