* U.S. budget cuts seen crimping growth
* Italian political confusion underpins bid for German debt
* ECB bond buying backstop stems Italian debt selloff
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, March 1 German bonds held steady on
Friday, maintaining most of the week's gains as concern over the
fallout from possible U.S. spending cuts and Italy's political
stalemate underpinned demand for low-risk debt.
Automatic spending cuts worth $85 billion are due to be
introduced on Friday after U.S. lawmakers failed to reach a deal
to avert them.
The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it would
probably cut its 2013 growth forecast for the world's biggest
economy by at least 0.5 percentage points if the cuts are fully
implemented. The IMF now projects that the U.S. economy will
grow 2 percent this year.
"They (the U.S.) haven't got a deal so in theory these
spending cuts should come in, which has got implications for
growth both in the U.S. and elsewhere. I think the markets
almost lost sight of that because of what's been going on in
Italy," a trader said.
"Core markets are OK and I don't see any reason why they
should sell off...I'm not convinced there's going to be any huge
turnaround in Italian politics so we'll continue to play
negative outlook on risk."
The Bund future was last flat on the day at 144.99,
after hefty gains this week hoisted the contract to its highest
in nearly two months. German 10-year yields were steady at 1.46
percent.
ITALIAN CAUTION
Traders saw continuing demand for Bunds in coming days on
concerns that a prolonged Italian political impasse following
inconclusive elections could erode the country's reform efforts.
Speculation the European Central Bank will cut interest rates
this year after data showed benign price pressures in the euro
zone was also expected to support Bunds.
Technical charts also pointed to further gains, with Credit
Agricole analysts looking for the German 10-year yield to break
convincingly below the 200-day moving average at 1.45 percent in
the coming days after attempts to do so this week.
"Today could be the third attempt at closing below that
level but, as this is the final day of what has been a very
bullish week, there may be more profit taking to come in what
feels like a highly speculative market.
"Nevertheless, with the 10-year Bund yield having traded
well below 1.50 percent since the aftermath of the Italian
election, we doubt any profit taking would test market support
at 1.50 percent either," they said in a note.
Italian bonds were broadly steady, with 10-year yields
last at 4.74 percent, slightly underperforming
Spanish equivalents that were 2 bps lower on the day at 5.10
percent.
Italian bonds have stabilised over the past two days as the
prospect of the ECB buying bonds of struggling issuers if needed
staunched Tuesday's selloff and stopped yields from soaring back
to euro-era highs above 7 percent seen at the height of the debt
crisis in 2011.
Strong demand at an Italian bond auction on Wednesday even
as borrowing costs surged to their highest since October also
lured back some yield-hungry investors into the cheapened market
but some analysts remained cautious.
"Even if we saw this week a rather good (Italian) auction,
we would be a bit cautious on the BTPs. We can have a more
modest correction but I don't think we will get back to the
situation we saw in 2011," said Piet Lammens, a strategist at
KBC.