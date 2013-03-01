* U.S. budget cuts seen crimping growth
* Weak UK PMIs compound global growth worries
* Italian political confusion underpins bid for German debt
* ECB bond buying backstop stems Italian debt selloff
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, March 1 German bonds pushed higher on
Friday as weak UK economic data added to investor concern about
the fallout from impending U.S. budget cuts on global growth,
spurring demand for low-risk debt.
Bunds were seen extending this week's gains as the data
fuelled nervousness among investors who were rattled this week
by a strong anti-austerity vote in Italy that has left the euro
zone's biggest economy in political limbo.
Potential growth-crimping automatic spending cuts in the
United States worth $85 billion to be introduced from Friday
were keeping safe-haven Bunds and Treasuries supported, with a
last-ditch deal to avert them seen as highly unlikely.
The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it would
probably cut its 2013 growth forecast for the world's biggest
economy by at least 0.5 percentage points if the cuts are fully
implemented. The IMF currently projects that the U.S. economy
will grow 2 percent this year.
"They (the U.S.) haven't got a deal so in theory these
spending cuts should come in, which has got implications for
growth both in the U.S. and elsewhere. I think the markets
almost lost sight of that because of what's been going on in
Italy," a trader said.
"Core markets are OK and I don't see any reason why they
should sell off... I'm not convinced there's going to be any
huge turnaround in Italian politics so we'll continue to play
negative outlook on risk."
The Bund future was last up 33 ticks on the day at
145.32, with German 10-year yields down 2.5 basis points at 1.43
percent. A break below 1.45 percent - the 200-day
moving average - in the 10-year yield added momentum to the
Bunds rally.
ITALIAN CAUTION
Traders said they expected demand for Bunds to hold up in
coming days on concerns that Italy's reform efforts could be
eroded amid a political impasse after inconclusive elections.
Speculation that the European Central Bank will cut interest
rates this year after data showed benign price pressures in the
euro zone was also expected to support Bunds.
Italian bonds were broadly steady, with 10-year yields
last at 4.74 percent, again underperforming
Spanish equivalents that were 3 bps lower on the day at 5.08
percent. Some analysts expect the gap between Spanish and
Italian yields to close in coming weeks.
"A strong recovery for BTPs is limited at the current stage
and we see Spain continuing outperforming Italy in this market
environment given that coalition talks in Italy have yet to
start and political uncertainty will prevail over the next
couple of weeks," said RBC strategist Norbert Aul.
"In the 10-year we have seen the 5 percent mark was a strong
support level in yield terms and we continue to think this will
hold, but the recovery potential against Bunds and in outright
terms should be limited. We stick for the time being in long
Spain against Italy, and we especially like the front end."
Italian bonds have stabilised over the past two days as the
prospect of the ECB buying bonds of struggling issuers if needed
staunched Tuesday's selloff and stopped yields from soaring back
to euro-era highs above 7 percent seen at the height of the debt
crisis in 2011.
Strong demand at an Italian bond auction on Wednesday even
as borrowing costs surged to their highest since October also
lured back some yield-hungry investors into the cheapened
market, but some analysts remained wary.
"Even if we saw this week a rather good (Italian) auction,
we would be a bit cautious on the BTPs. We can have a more
modest correction but I don't think we will get back to the
situation we saw in 2011," said Piet Lammens, a strategist at
KBC.