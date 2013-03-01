* U.S. budget cuts seen crimping growth

* Italian political confusion underpins bid for German debt

* ECB bond buying backstop stems Italian debt selloff

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, March 1 German Bunds rose to fresh 2013 highs on Friday as investors fretted about the impact of U.S. budget cuts on the global economy and political uncertainty in Italy.

The euro zone benchmark bonds were seen gaining further next week as the risk that Italy sparks a new wave of contagion and nagging economic weakness prompts investors to position for a soft tone from the European Central Bank, which meets on Thursday.

Potential growth-crimping automatic spending cuts in the United States worth $85 billion to be introduced from Friday were keeping safe-haven Bunds and Treasuries supported, with a last-ditch deal to avert them seen as highly unlikely.

The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it would probably cut its 2013 growth forecast for the world's biggest economy by at least 0.5 percentage points if the cuts, known as "sequestration", are fully implemented. The IMF currently projects that the U.S. economy will grow 2 percent this year.

In the euro zone, data showing falling inflation and rising unemployment was also supportive for Bunds.

"The sequestration in the U.S. ... uncertainty in Italy and euro zone data like inflation and unemployment are arguing for lower yields," said Niels From, chief analyst at Nordea. "Next week, I see Italy as a risk which will weigh on sentiment, pushing Bund yields lower and peripheral yields wider."

Bund futures were 56 ticks higher at 145.55, having hit a 2013 high of 145.64 earlier in the session. Ten-year German yields fell 4.4 basis points to 1.412 percent. A break below 1.45 percent - the 200-day moving average - in the 10-year yield added momentum to the Bunds rally.

The ECB said on Friday banks would repay 12.5 billion euros of three-year crisis loans next week. The data supports further falls in short-term German yields as it shows the excess liquidity in the euro zone is likely to remain ample for longer than expected earlier this year.

Two-year yields dropped 1.8 bps to 0.034 percent, sharply lower than the highs of over 0.30 percent hit in late January.

"What the market is pricing in at the moment is increasing rate cut expectations as an extension of the accommodative stance of the ECB going into next week's meeting," RBC Capital Markets Norbert Aul said.

"We don't expect a rate cut there but the speculation will stay with us going into April's meeting. This is generally supporting especially of the likes of Austria, France and Belgium, while Bunds remain underpinned.

ITALIAN CAUTION

Italian 10-year yields were last 5 bps higher at 4.79 percent, again underperforming Spanish equivalents that were flat at 5.11 percent.

RBC's Aul said the gap between Spanish and Italian yields might close in coming weeks "given that coalition talks in Italy have yet to start and political uncertainty will prevail."

Italian bonds have stabilised over the past two days as the prospect of the ECB buying bonds of struggling issuers if needed staunched Tuesday's selloff and stopped yields from soaring back to euro-era highs above 7 percent seen at the height of the debt crisis in 2011.

Strong demand at an Italian bond auction on Wednesday even as borrowing costs surged to their highest since October also lured back some yield-hungry investors into the cheapened market, but some analysts remained wary.

"Even if we saw this week a rather good (Italian) auction, we would be a bit cautious on the BTPs. We can have a more modest correction but I don't think we will get back to the situation we saw in 2011," said Piet Lammens, a strategist at KBC.