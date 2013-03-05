* Bargain-hunting after selloff helps Italy bonds recover
* Market seen volatile as Italy impasse drags on
* Dip in safe-haven German Bund prices limited pending ECB
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, March 5 Italian bonds recovered on
Tuesday as some yield-hungry investors picked up the cheapened
debt, seeing the ECB's bond-buying backstop as offsetting
concerns over the country's political impasse.
Centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani, who won a lower house
majority for his grouping in Italy's elections but could not win
the Senate, issued an ultimatum to anti-establishment leader
Beppe Grillo to support a new government or return to the polls.
Complicating the picture, Grillo, whose 5-Star Movement won
a huge protest vote, said on Tuesday he would not support a new
technocrat government after media reports said President Giorgio
Napolitano was contemplating setting one up if Bersani failed to
form a government.
The political uncertainty has hit Italian bonds but the
ECB's yet-to-be tested bond-buying backstop has prevented a
deeper sell-off.
Trade was expected to be volatile before an ECB policy
meeting on Thursday where President Mario Draghi is expected be
questioned on how the ECB scheme could be activated if Italy
does not have the reform-committed government required by the
central bank's support scheme.
"We're seeing quite a deal of volatility and some buyers
coming in after the selloff and consolidation of the past days,"
said Michael Leister, a senior rate strategist at Commerzbank.
"The market is hoping for some comment or some reassurance
that the ECB is ready to act, however at this point with the
political situation in Rome not clear we don't think Draghi will
deliver on these hopes."
Italian 10-year yields were last 10 basis
points down on the day at 4.78 percent with two-year yields down
by a similar amount to 1.92 basis points.
The 2/10-year yield curve is near its steepest in almost a
month at nearly 290 basis points as longer-dated Italian bonds
have sold off much more than the shorter maturities which fall
within the remit of the ECB's bond purchase scheme.
DZ strategists, who had positioned for such a steepening
going into last week's election, recommended in a note a gradual
booking of profits at 300 bps.
"In case of a solution of the current stalemate - which
definitely does not include the announcement of new elections -
we expect a flattening of the curve, so that the lows of the
final quarter of 2012 at 253 bps could again come to the fore.
However, the way down will not be an easy one," they said.
Italian bonds slightly outperformed Spanish debt
but this was expected to be temporary. Italian
assets were seen coming under renewed selling pressure.
NO QUICK SOLUTION
"The trend for me is for wider spreads because the political
situation will not be solved quickly so there will be some more
volatility in the next few weeks," said Alessandro Giansanti, a
strategist at ING.
"We can go in 10-year (Italian) yields to 5.0-5.10 percent
but I don't think we will go back to (2012 highs above 6
percent) because of the ECB backstop."
In core euro zone markets, German Bunds dipped as the
tentative recovery in the periphery and data showing euro zone
business surveys were not as weak as expected prompted some
profit-taking after their climb to 2013 highs on Monday.
Traders said a deeper selloff in low-risk Bunds was unlikely
given concerns over Italy and expectations of a dovish stance
from the ECB on Thursday which could cement speculation of a
rate cut later in the year.
"(Italian debt) is stabilised for now and we are waiting to
see whether they can cobble together any form of government but
it can spiral so I don't see why Bunds should sell off," a
trader said.
Bund futures were last 31 ticks down on the day at
145.20 while German 10-year yields were 2.5 bps up
at 1.44 percent.