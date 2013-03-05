* Italian 10-year yields drop 13 bps to 4.75 percent
* ECB backstop keeps some willing to buy Italian debt
* Bunds dip, losses may extend after Thursday ECB meeting
By William James and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, March 5 Italian bond yields fell on
Tuesday despite Rome's political crisis, benefiting from a
better appetite for high-yielding debt and repeating the recent
pattern of buyers re-emerging each time prices fall.
Italy's 10-year bond yield fell 13 basis
points to 4.75 percent but political uncertainty over how the
country will be governed after deadlocked elections last week
means borrowing costs are still 30 bps higher versus
pre-election levels.
Analysts cited the European Central Bank's long-standing,
but untested, promise to backstop struggling sovereigns by
buying government bonds as the main factor that has prevented a
deeper sell-off and kept some investors willing to buy back in.
"I'm still a bit nervous near term ... but the market thinks
that when push comes to shove the ECB will be there. You could
easily argue that yields push higher but then they might trigger
something from the ECB," said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at
Merrion Stockbrokers.
As a result, trade was expected to be choppy before an ECB
policy meeting on Thursday where central bank President Mario
Draghi is expected be questioned on how the bond-buying scheme
could be activated if Italy does not have a government committed
to reform.
"We're seeing quite a deal of volatility and some buyers
coming in after the sell-off and consolidation of the past
days," said Michael Leister, a senior rate strategist at
Commerzbank.
"The market is hoping for some comment or some reassurance
that the ECB is ready to act. However, at this point with the
political situation in Rome not clear, we don't think Draghi
will deliver on these hopes."
The Italian 2/10-year yield curve is near its steepest in
almost a month at 285 basis points as longer-dated Italian bonds
have sold off much more than the shorter maturities which fall
within the remit of the ECB's bond purchase scheme.
Eyeing possible outcomes in Italy, DZ strategists, who had
positioned for a curve steepening going into the election,
recommended a gradual booking of profits at 300 bps.
"In case of a solution of the current stalemate - which
definitely does not include the announcement of new elections -
we expect a flattening of the curve, so that the lows of the
final quarter of 2012 at 253 bps could again come to the fore.
However, the way down will not be an easy one," they said.
RATE EXPECTATIONS
The shift towards riskier assets knocked German Bunds, the
safe haven of choice in the euro zone, and 10-year debt futures
settled 48 ticks lower on the day at 145.03.
Analysts at RBC Capital Markets looked for further weakness
in core German debt, and recommended taking outright short
positions - bets the bond prices will fall - in five-year
maturities going into Thursday's ECB meeting.
"We assume that a lot of the Italian political uncertainty
is already priced in at the current stage and that further
performance would also require that the market starts to price a
deposit rate cut by the ECB to a larger extent," said RBC's head
of European rate strategy, Peter Schaffrik.
The ECB current pays no interest on deposits and has said it
is operationally possible to cut rates below zero, but views
remain split on whether the central bank is close to taking such
a decision.
"We doubt that the ECB will cut the deposit rate on Thursday
and also do not expect the ECB to foster market expectation for
a negative depo rate," Schaffrik said.