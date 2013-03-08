* Thursday's Bund selloff post-ECB rate decision seen
overdone
* Bunds outperform Treasuries on U.S. job recovery hopes
* Italy yields inch up; back near pre-election levels
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, March 8 German Bund futures held steady
on Friday with some traders saying a selloff the previous day
seemed overdone and was prompting some covering of short
positions before U.S. jobs data.
Bund futures fell almost half a percentage point on Thursday
after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi gave no clear
hints on fresh monetary easing, wrongfooting those in the market
who had expected a strong signal on interest rate cuts.
"I don't think Draghi said anything different to what he
said in February so nothing significantly changed in the
message, but the market may have played to the short side and is
now edging up," a trader said.
"But I don't think the market is going to move too far away
either way from here before the payrolls report. We may go 15
ticks up but not much more."
Bund futures were last flat at 142.83 with the
German 10-year yield also unchanged from late Thursday at 1.49
percent.
Bunds outperformed U.S. Treasuries, expanding their 10-year
yield gap to its widest since early 2011 at around 52 basis
points, as appetite for U.S. debt cooled on signs of recovery in
the world's biggest economy.
Bunds' losses on Thursday were exacerbated by a sharp
retreat in Treasuries after U.S. data showed fewer-than-expected
people made weekly jobless claims, adding to signs of a
strengthening labour market in the world's biggest economy.
The government's closely watched labour market report is
expected to show U.S. employers added 160,000 jobs to their
payrolls last month, picking up slightly from January's 157,000
count, according to a Reuters survey of economists.
"We saw yesterday after the initial claims in the U.S. and
Draghi's comments that not only Bunds but also Treasuries were
under downward pressure so maybe there's already some
positioning for a strong payrolls number," said Piet Lammens, a
strategist at KBC.
"Maybe the payrolls will have to be stronger than consensus
to have a substantial negative impact on the market... We have
as a rule of thumb that it would have to be 50,000 out of the
consensus to have a big impact," he said.
Among lower-rated euro zone bonds, Italian and Spanish bond
yields were slightly lower in the afterglow of strong demand at
a debt sale by Madrid on Thursday despite political uncertainty
in Rome after last week's inconclusive elections.
Italian 10-year by yields were last 2 bps down at 4.59
percent, flirting with pre-election levels as the
ECB's bond-buying backstop offset concerns for now about
potential prolonged political morass in the country.
Spanish equivalents were down by a similar
amount at 4.08 percent.