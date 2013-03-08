* Spanish bonds outperform Italy, Bunds after strong debt
sale
* Bunds stable, selloff post-ECB rate decision seen overdone
* Bunds outperform Treasuries on U.S. job recovery hopes
* Italy yields inch up; back near pre-election levels
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, March 8 Spanish bond yields fell to
their lowest in over a year on Friday after a strong debt sale
by Madrid the previous day showed the country was suffering
little from Italy's political instability.
Spanish bonds outperformed Italian counterparts and German
Bunds with the euro zone's safe haven of choice held back by
improved demand for higher-yielding assets on expectations that
U.S. jobs data later in the day would show further recovery.
Spanish 10-year yields were last 9 basis
points down on the day at 4.82 percent, closing in on levels
last seen in early February 2012 when banks flush with cheap
European Central Bank loans snapped up peripheral debt.
Italian equivalents were down 6 bps at 4.56
percent, back to pre-election levels with the ECB's bond buying
backstop trumping the political uncertainty for now in the minds
of yield-hungry investors.
"Overall we think peripherals have done quite well which
means underlying sentiment towards risk remains fairly
positive," said Piet Lammens, a strategist at KBC.
"Spanish bonds especially have performed excellently since
the Italian election crisis and we're now again at these low
levels but now it might be difficult to break lower. So we're a
bit negative on the short term horizon on the Spanish bonds."
Spain's 10-year yield premium over Italy fell to its least
since last May this week, tumbling to 24 basis points from
nearly 100 bps before the Italian elections as perceptions of
contagion risks have receded, supported by the ECB's scheme to
buy bonds of struggling states that ask for aid.
The pace of the Spanish/Italian spread tightening has
prompted Citi strategists to recommend investors book profits
near-term though they still maintain see Spanish yields trading
at the same level as Italy in coming weeks or months.
"We would recommend selling the (Italian) rally when it
shows signs of stalling. The net sell-off after the election
appears to us too little to compensate for the magnitude of the
risks opened up," they said in a note.
U.S. PAYROLLS LOOM
The more upbeat tone in the euro zone's periphery market
further cooled demand for low-risk German Bunds though some
traders said some caution before U.S. jobs data curbed a sharper
selloff.
Bund futures dipped 11 ticks to last trade at
142.72, after shedding almost half a percentage point on
Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi gave
no clear hints on fresh monetary easing, wrong footing those in
the market who had expected a strong signal on rate cuts.
Cash 10-year Bunds yielded 1.51 percent, 1.5 bps more than
at Thursday's settlement. German Bunds outperformed their U.S.
counterparts, expanding their 10-year yield gap above 50 bps to
its widest since early 2011 as the U.S. growth outlook has
brightened.
Bunds' losses on Thursday were exacerbated by a sharp
retreat in Treasuries after U.S. data showed fewer-than-expected
people made weekly jobless claims, adding to signs of a
strengthening labour market.
The government's closely watched labour market report is
expected to show U.S. employers added 160,000 jobs to their
payrolls last month, picking up slightly from January's 157,000
count, according to a Reuters survey of economists.
"We saw yesterday after the initial claims in the U.S. and
Draghi's comments that not only Bunds but also Treasuries were
under downward pressure so maybe there's already some
positioning for a strong payrolls number," Lammens said.
"Maybe the payrolls will have to be stronger than consensus
to have a substantial negative impact on the market... We have
as a rule of thumb that it would have to be 50,000 out of the
consensus to have a big impact," he said.