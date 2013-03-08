* Spanish bonds outperform Italy, Bunds after strong debt sale

* Bunds stable, selloff post-ECB rate decision seen overdone

* Bunds outperform Treasuries on U.S. job recovery hopes

* Italy yields inch up; back near pre-election levels

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, March 8 Spanish bond yields fell to their lowest in over a year on Friday after a strong debt sale by Madrid the previous day showed the country was suffering little from Italy's political instability.

Spanish bonds outperformed Italian counterparts and German Bunds with the euro zone's safe haven of choice held back by improved demand for higher-yielding assets on expectations that U.S. jobs data later in the day would show further recovery.

Spanish 10-year yields were last 9 basis points down on the day at 4.82 percent, closing in on levels last seen in early February 2012 when banks flush with cheap European Central Bank loans snapped up peripheral debt.

Italian equivalents were down 6 bps at 4.56 percent, back to pre-election levels with the ECB's bond buying backstop trumping the political uncertainty for now in the minds of yield-hungry investors.

"Overall we think peripherals have done quite well which means underlying sentiment towards risk remains fairly positive," said Piet Lammens, a strategist at KBC.

"Spanish bonds especially have performed excellently since the Italian election crisis and we're now again at these low levels but now it might be difficult to break lower. So we're a bit negative on the short term horizon on the Spanish bonds."

Spain's 10-year yield premium over Italy fell to its least since last May this week, tumbling to 24 basis points from nearly 100 bps before the Italian elections as perceptions of contagion risks have receded, supported by the ECB's scheme to buy bonds of struggling states that ask for aid.

The pace of the Spanish/Italian spread tightening has prompted Citi strategists to recommend investors book profits near-term though they still maintain see Spanish yields trading at the same level as Italy in coming weeks or months.

"We would recommend selling the (Italian) rally when it shows signs of stalling. The net sell-off after the election appears to us too little to compensate for the magnitude of the risks opened up," they said in a note.

U.S. PAYROLLS LOOM

The more upbeat tone in the euro zone's periphery market further cooled demand for low-risk German Bunds though some traders said some caution before U.S. jobs data curbed a sharper selloff.

Bund futures dipped 11 ticks to last trade at 142.72, after shedding almost half a percentage point on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi gave no clear hints on fresh monetary easing, wrong footing those in the market who had expected a strong signal on rate cuts.

Cash 10-year Bunds yielded 1.51 percent, 1.5 bps more than at Thursday's settlement. German Bunds outperformed their U.S. counterparts, expanding their 10-year yield gap above 50 bps to its widest since early 2011 as the U.S. growth outlook has brightened.

Bunds' losses on Thursday were exacerbated by a sharp retreat in Treasuries after U.S. data showed fewer-than-expected people made weekly jobless claims, adding to signs of a strengthening labour market.

The government's closely watched labour market report is expected to show U.S. employers added 160,000 jobs to their payrolls last month, picking up slightly from January's 157,000 count, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

"We saw yesterday after the initial claims in the U.S. and Draghi's comments that not only Bunds but also Treasuries were under downward pressure so maybe there's already some positioning for a strong payrolls number," Lammens said.

"Maybe the payrolls will have to be stronger than consensus to have a substantial negative impact on the market... We have as a rule of thumb that it would have to be 50,000 out of the consensus to have a big impact," he said.