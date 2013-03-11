* Italian bonds fall after Fitch downgrade

* German Bunds benefit from Italian backdrop

* Analysts say peripheral optimism overdone

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, March 11 Italian borrowing costs rose on Monday after a downgrade by Fitch to Italy's credit rating dented appetite for its bonds, with safe-haven assets seeing greater interest.

Fitch on Friday lowered Italy's sovereign rating by one notch to BBB-plus, with a negative outlook, raising the risk its next ratings change will be a further downgrade.

The move was based on political uncertainty after recent elections, a deep recession and mounting debt.

Markets have shown more resilience than expected to a political deadlock in Italy, but the downgrade could add to Italy's woes as it seeks to raise funds later this week.

Ten-year Italian government bond yields rose 7 basis points to 4.66 percent, while BTP futures were down 54 ticks on the day at 108.83.

German Bund futures were up 36 ticks on the day at 142.82.

"They (Fitch) are only playing catch up with the others," one trader said, referring to the fact that Standard & Poor's already rates Italy BBB-plus, with a negative outlook.

"But we remain negative on Italy. We still think the market is too complacent on Italy, so we are still looking for the 10-year yield spread to widen versus Bunds," the trader added.

The 10-year yield gap between Italian and German bonds - a measure of the extra yield the market demands to hold Italian debt over safer alternatives - was at 318 basis points, 11 basis points wider on the day.

The cost of insuring Italian government debt against default also rose.

The downgrade could cast a shadow over Italy's bond auction this week but analysts still expect ample liquidity and yield-hungry investors to support the sale.

"I am sure it will go relatively well," Cyril Regnat, fixed income strategist at Natixis said.

But he said optimism towards lower-rated debt was overdone.

"The market is probably too optimistic regarding Italy and even more regarding Spain," he said.

"Italian and Spanish debt are really expensive. We would wait to enter longer positions on both debt - right now, it's too risky given these uncertainties on the political side."

ECB-BACKED CONFIDENCE

Italian and Spanish government bonds have continued to benefit from the European Central Bank's promised but untapped bond-buying program which would serve as a financial backstop for struggling euro zone sovereigns if they asked for help.

Despite the Italian downgrade, ten-year Spanish government bond yields fell to 4.74 percent - their lowest levels since February 2012, when banks were using cheap ECB loans to buy peripheral debt. They were down 2.7 bps on the day at 4.75 percent.

The fact that contagion had not spread to Spain's debt market after the Italian elections was a "sign that (investors) are confident on the overall effectiveness of the ECB's safety net," Ricardo Barbieri, strategist at Mizuho said.

Spanish bonds have mostly outperformed Italian debt since the elections with the 10-year yield spread between the two closing on zero and hitting its narrowest since March 2012 at 8 basis points.

The 10-year yield spread between Italian and Irish bonds stood at 95 basis points, meaning investors were demanding far more to hold bonds issued by the euro zone's third largest economy, Italy, than to buy the paper of Ireland, a country that received a bailout.

Part of the appetite for riskier assets has also been driven by better U.S. data which is fueling optimism about the global economy, analysts said.

Data on Friday showed U.S. employers added a greater-than-expected 236,000 workers to their payrolls in February and the jobless rate fell to a four-year low, offering a bright signal on the health of the world's largest economy.