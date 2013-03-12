* Italian bonds rise, desire for yield trumps politics
* Italy still underperforming Spain, squeezing yield gap
* Bunds up on wariness over Italy, weak UK data
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, March 12 Italian bond prices rose on
Tuesday, curtailing a selloff the previous day, with investors'
desire for higher yields trumping concerns about the country's
uncertain political outlook.
Italian bonds underperformed their Spanish counterparts with
the move expected to gain momentum before Rome's sale of up to
7.25 billion euros of bonds on Wednesday. Borrowing costs may
rise at the auction after Fitch cut Italy's credit rating on
Friday.
Italian 10-year yields were last 3 basis
points down on the day at 4.64 percent and have reversed most of
the 50 bps rise seen after the inconclusive results of a Feb.
24-25 elections.
The bonds have proven resilient to the political
uncertainty, in line with broader appetite for higher-yielding
assets as a more upbeat outlook for the U.S. economy and a
European Central Bank pledge to buy peripheral euro zone debt
lured back investors.
"In a world where yield is lacking you will see periphery
supported in the absence of news. We are just trading on a theme
of no news is good news for now but that can change very quickly
and I think the market is complacent," a trader said.
"I do expect political volatility going forward but until we
get signs of that Italy will continue to trade OK. A lot of
people are also looking at relative plays between Spain and
Italy and favouring Spain and I expect that to continue."
Spanish 10-year Bono yields were 4 bps lower
at 4.74 percent, narrowing the gap over Italy to 11 bps, its
narrowest for a year.
Many strategists and traders see Spain's yield premium over
Italian BTPs vanishing in coming days as Italian politicians
squabble over forging a coalition.
"We have recommended Bonos-BTP spread tighteners and
continue to do so, targeting flat levels on the Spanish April
2016 against the April 2016 BTP. This can happen in coming weeks
or days," said Peter Schaffrik, a strategist at RBC Capital
Markets.
"We also have recommended outright longs in 10-year Spain
and expect that over the coming months there will be more
performance potential on this front."
STEADY BUNDS
Traders and some strategists say some long-term investors,
especially foreign, who had cut their exposure to Italy and
Spain before the election were coming back into the market,
lured by higher yields.
"Our own flows indicate there is still quite an active short
from the leveraged community, especially in Spain," Barclays
Capital strategists said in a note.
"Given the absence of near-term event risk and the ongoing
search for yield, we suspect yields and spreads will continue to
drift lower, as underweights by international and euro area real
money investors, as well as outright shorts by hedge funds, are
likely being gradually covered."
At the top end of the euro zone credit spectrum, German
Bunds held steady, underpinned by lingering wariness about the
uncertain Italian situation.
The Bund future was up 17 ticks at 142.89,
following British gilts higher after weak UK manufacturing data,
while German 10-year yields were down 1.6 bps on the day at 1.49
percent.