By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, March 12 German Bunds pushed higher on Tuesday as a sharp fall in UK manufacturing output and persistent concerns about Italy's political and fiscal outlook lifted demand for low-risk government debt.

Bunds followed rising UK gilts after data showed the biggest contraction in factory output since last June, bolstering speculation that the Bank of England would increase the target for its bond purchase scheme to support the economy.

"We had the UK data which was a lot weaker (than expected)...which sent gilts soaring. Bunds and (U.S.) Treasuries followed," a trader said.

The Bund future was last 31 ticks up on the day at 143.03 while German 10-year yields were last 2.7 basis points down at 1.48 percent.

Bunds outperformed peripheral euro zone bonds though the selloff in Italian bonds the previous day was curtailed by some investors buying back into a cheapened market after Fitch downgraded the country's credit ratings late on Friday.

Italian bonds underperformed their Spanish counterparts and analysts expected the move to gain momentum before Rome's sale of up to 7.25 billion euros of bonds on Wednesday.

Italy's one-year borrowing costs hit their highest since December at an auction of Treasury bills on Tuesday and may herald higher yields at the bond sale after Fitch cut Italy's credit rating on Friday.

Italian 10-year yields were last 2 basis points lower at 4.63 percent and have reversed most of the 50 bps rise seen since an inconclusive Feb. 24-25 election.

The bonds have proven resilient to the resultant political uncertainty, in line with broader appetite for higher-yielding assets as a more upbeat outlook for the U.S. economy and a European Central Bank pledge to buy peripheral euro zone debt lured back investors.

"In a world where yield is lacking you will see periphery supported in the absence of news. We are just trading on a theme of no news is good news for now but that can change very quickly and I think the market is complacent," a trader said.

"I do expect political volatility going forward but until we get signs of that Italy will continue to trade OK. A lot of people are also looking at relative plays between Spain and Italy and favouring Spain and I expect that to continue."

Spanish 10-year Bono yields were 2.5 bps lower at 4.75 percent and have seen their gap over Italy at its tightest for a year at just over 10 bps.

In contrast to Italy, Spain's one-year borrowing costs fell to their lowest since Greece's debt meltdown in 2010 at a sale of bills on Tuesday. The government sold 5.8 billion euros of debt, more than its initial 5.5 billion target.

CHRONICALLY ILL

Many strategists and traders see Spain's yield premium over Italian BTPs vanishing in coming days as Italian politicians squabble over forging a coalition.

While the Spanish economy is struggling to recover from a real estate collapse, Italy is battling to curb its mounting debt.

"You have a choice between some guy who potentially can come back to health after a heart attack or somebody who is slowly dying of some chronic disease. Who is going to be healthier next month?" said Luca Jellinek, European head of fixed income at Credit Agricole.

"The news flow is going to be important and on that basis I still prefer Spain to Italy. As we get close to zero or below zero (in the yield spread) I think there will be some resistance," he said.

"It depends on what happens to Italian politics so it is a volatile trade."

Traders and some strategists say some long-term investors, especially foreign, who had cut their exposure to Italy and Spain before the election were coming back into the market, lured by higher yields.

"Our own flows indicate there is still quite an active short from the leveraged community, especially in Spain," Barclays Capital strategists said in a note.

"Given the absence of near-term event risk and the ongoing search for yield, we suspect yields and spreads will continue to drift lower, as underweights by international and euro area real money investors, as well as outright shorts by hedge funds, are likely being gradually covered."