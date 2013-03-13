BRIEF-O Shaked Shares completes sale of 40 mln ordinary shares in 888 Holdings for 270p a share- Bookrunner
* O Shaked Shares Trust completed sale of 40 million ordinary shares in 888 Holdings Plc at a price of 270 pence per share- Bookrunner
LONDON, March 13 Italian government bond yields rose and European shares fell on Wednesday as the country's debt auction saw weaker demand and higher borrowing costs compared with previous auctions.
Italian 10-year yields were last 7 basis points higher at 4.67 percent, slightly up from levels seen before the auction. German Bund futures were 24 ticks higher on the day at 143.28.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 share index extended losses to trade down 0.4 percent on the day. Italy's FTSE MIB was down 0.9 percent, hitting one-week lows
* Moody's- India's reforms, if successful, would ease its debt burden, a key constraint on the country's credit profile