LONDON, March 18 German Bund futures rallied and
Italian futures fell on Monday as demand for low-risk assets
jumped after the euro zone forced Cypriots to pay a levy on
their savings in exchange for a sovereign bailout.
In a shift from previous rescue packages, euro zone finance
ministers want Cyprus to tap savers' cash in order for the
country to receive 10 billion euros of financial aid.
The move sparked fears of a run on some banks in the region
and worries that similar extraordinary measures might be taken
in other indebted euro zone sovereigns if they need funding
help.
"The crisis is back," one trader said. "It's all about
Cyprus today. It's going to have a decent knock-on effect on the
periphery, multiple basis points."
Safe-haven Bund futures were last 108 ticks higher
on the day at 144.47, while Italian BTP futures were
157 ticks lower at 107.80.