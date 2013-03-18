LONDON, March 18 Cypriot government bond yields jumped on Monday before its fractious parliament voted on a controversial euro zone bailout deal that included a levy on bank deposits.

The June 2013 yields more than doubled on the day to almost 70 percent, with the price on the bonds falling by 6 cents in the euro to 88 cents in the euro. The 2020 bond yields rose 2 percentage points to 10.4 percent.