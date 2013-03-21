LONDON, March 21 German Bund futures opened
slightly lower on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's
commitment to its aggressive stimulus policy soothed sentiment
rattled by an impasse over a plan to bail out Cyprus.
Although the Fed acknowledged signs of improvement in the
United States' economic outlook, Chairman Ben Bernanke said he
had not yet seen meaningful changes to the troubled labour
market and pointed to fiscal headwinds.
His comments supported riskier assets and weighed on the
low-yielding ones, which have rallied earlier this week on the
back of worries that disagreement over how to bail out Cyprus
could eventually lead to the island's default.
At 0709 GMT, safe-haven Bund futures were 14 ticks
lower at 144.16.
"Bernanke remained accommodative saying that there's green
shoots but they need unemployment to drop in order for them to
relook stimulus," one trader said.
"(But) in Europe you have no resolution in Cyprus so you
have conflicting pull on both sides."
Cyprus ordered banks to stay shut till next week to avert
financial chaos after it rejected the European Union's plan to
impose a levy on bank depositors as part of a bailout and turned
to Russia for aid.
Spain plans to sell between 3 and 4 billion euros worth of
2015, 2018 and 2023 bonds later in the day.