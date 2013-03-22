LONDON, March 22 German Bunds fell to session lows on Friday after a top official of Cyprus's ruling party said a solution to the island's bailout crisis was possible within "the next few hours".

German Bund futures fell as much as 25 ticks to 144.21 after the news, having climbed to 144.83 earlier on concerns the Mediterranean island might not reach a deal to raise funds needed to secure international aid by a Monday deadline set by the European Union.