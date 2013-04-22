LONDON, April 22 German Bund futures extended
gains to hit the day's highs on Monday on increasing bets euro
zone data this week would support a European Central Bank
interest rate cut.
"Overall the market seems to be so bullish that whenever we
see these dips...if Bunds are trading slightly lower it never
really lasts for a long time," a trader said.
Bund futures were last 30 ticks up at 146.32,
having reversed from the day's low of 145.72 hit as peripheral
bonds rallied after Italy re-elected Giorgio Napolitano as
president, raising the prospect of an end to a two-month
political impasse.