By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, April 22 Italian and Spanish 10-year bond yields hit 2-1/2 year lows on Monday after the re-election of Italy's president encouraged bets that the country will soon find a solution to end its political crisis.

Yields were expected to fall further although their decline may be limited by doubts over the likely extent of economic reforms given Italy's fragmented politics.

Groups on the left and right combined to re-elect 87-year-old Giorgio Napolitano, giving him leverage to pressure opposing parties in Italy to form a government or face a snap election.

Italian 10-year yields fell as low as 4.06 percent, their lowest since November 2010 and 16 basis points lower on the day. Equivalent Spanish 10-year yields fell as low as 4.51 percent.

Italian BTP futures hit their highest since January at 114.38.

"From a near-term markets perspective, Napolitano is as good as it gets," Commerzbank rate strategist David Schnautz said.

"He is respected and has a decent track record in moderating across the entire political spectrum. It remains to be seen whether he can form a relatively stable government. That's a big question mark."

He said Italian yields could soon start trading with a 3 percent handle, but that investors focused on the longer-term would probably use such a rise in value as an opportunity to take profits and reduce positions in peripheral debt.

Italy has been in the grip of political uncertainty a general election in February left no party with enough seats to form a government.

Its bonds have been resilient, however, with investor fears that a prolonged political impasse could re-ignite the euro zone's debt crisis counterbalanced by the European Central Bank's pledge to buy bonds of countries that ask for aid. Ultra-loose monetary policy from major central banks has also helped.

"In the current scenario of accommodative monetary policy, the Italian debt remains very attractive in terms of carry versus other EMU core debt where record-low yields are far less attractive," Annalisa Piazza, market economist with Newedge Strategy, said in a note.

PORTUGAL

A hunt for higher returns spurred in recent weeks by the Bank of Japan's huge stimulus plans has driven down most euro zone debt yields.

Portuguese 10-year yields fell 19 bps to 5.92 percent on Monday, breaking below 6 percent for the first time since late January.

Portuguese borrowing costs have held steady in the face of growing public protests against austerity, suggesting investors believe the European Union will make the country's bailout work.

"We see flows coming from European domestic buying at the moment. Going to (yield) lows we reached this year will probably offer a pretext for some profit-taking, but the situation is still favourable to peripherals," BNP Paribas rate strategist Patrick Jacq said.

At the upper end of the credit spectrum, German Bunds rose as ECB policymakers hinted at future rate cuts by stressing falling inflation and poor growth prospects in the euro zone.

The Bund future was last 32 ticks up on the day 146.35, within a whisker of a 10-month high of 146.54 hit earlier in April and an all-time high of 146.89. German 10-year yields fell 2 bps to 1.23 percent.

"The ECB tone has been pretty dovish ... they are telling us that they are lining up for a rate cut," a trader said.