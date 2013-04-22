* President's re-election could end Italian political
impasse
* Italian debt gains, drags up rest of periphery
* German Bunds rise on rate cut bets
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, April 22 Italian and Spanish 10-year
bond yields hit 2-1/2 year lows on Monday after the re-election
of Italy's president encouraged bets that the country will soon
find a solution to end its political crisis.
Yields were expected to fall further although their decline
may be limited by doubts over the likely extent of economic
reforms given Italy's fragmented politics.
Groups on the left and right combined to re-elect
87-year-old Giorgio Napolitano, giving him leverage to pressure
opposing parties in Italy to form a government or face a snap
election.
Italian 10-year yields fell as low as 4.06
percent, their lowest since November 2010 and 16 basis points
lower on the day. Equivalent Spanish 10-year yields
fell as low as 4.51 percent.
Italian BTP futures hit their highest since January
at 114.38.
"From a near-term markets perspective, Napolitano is as good
as it gets," Commerzbank rate strategist David Schnautz said.
"He is respected and has a decent track record in moderating
across the entire political spectrum. It remains to be seen
whether he can form a relatively stable government. That's a big
question mark."
He said Italian yields could soon start trading with a 3
percent handle, but that investors focused on the longer-term
would probably use such a rise in value as an opportunity to
take profits and reduce positions in peripheral debt.
Italy has been in the grip of political uncertainty a
general election in February left no party with enough seats to
form a government.
Its bonds have been resilient, however, with investor fears
that a prolonged political impasse could re-ignite the euro
zone's debt crisis counterbalanced by the European Central
Bank's pledge to buy bonds of countries that ask for aid.
Ultra-loose monetary policy from major central banks has also
helped.
"In the current scenario of accommodative monetary policy,
the Italian debt remains very attractive in terms of carry
versus other EMU core debt where record-low yields are far less
attractive," Annalisa Piazza, market economist with Newedge
Strategy, said in a note.
PORTUGAL
A hunt for higher returns spurred in recent weeks by the
Bank of Japan's huge stimulus plans has driven down most euro
zone debt yields.
Portuguese 10-year yields fell 19 bps to 5.92
percent on Monday, breaking below 6 percent for the first time
since late January.
Portuguese borrowing costs have held steady in the face of
growing public protests against austerity, suggesting investors
believe the European Union will make the country's bailout work.
"We see flows coming from European domestic buying at the
moment. Going to (yield) lows we reached this year will probably
offer a pretext for some profit-taking, but the situation is
still favourable to peripherals," BNP Paribas rate strategist
Patrick Jacq said.
At the upper end of the credit spectrum, German Bunds rose
as ECB policymakers hinted at future rate cuts by stressing
falling inflation and poor growth prospects in the euro zone.
The Bund future was last 32 ticks up on the day
146.35, within a whisker of a 10-month high of 146.54 hit
earlier in April and an all-time high of 146.89. German 10-year
yields fell 2 bps to 1.23 percent.
"The ECB tone has been pretty dovish ... they are telling us
that they are lining up for a rate cut," a trader said.