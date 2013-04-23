LONDON, April 23 German Bund futures were little
changed on Tuesday, with investors reluctant to place any big
bets before the release of manufacturing and services data in
the euro zone.
Investors will be looking at the release to see if it
reinforces expectations the European Central Bank is gearing up
for a cut in interest rates.
Comments by some of the central bank's policymakers on
Monday stressing falling inflation and poor growth prospects in
the euro zone underpinned German Bunds.
Against this backdrop, investors will be paying close
attention to Markit's Flash Eurozone Composite Purchasing
Managers' Index because it is seen as a reliable economic growth
indicator for the bloc.
"We think the PMI's are the final piece of evidence that the
ECB needs," Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC said.
German Bund futures were up 2 ticks at 146.37.
Asian shares and other more risky assets fell back on
Tuesday after the HSBC "flash" PMI reading showed manufacturing
growth in China slowed in April.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa/Editing by Chris Pizzey,
