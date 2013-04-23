* Bunds hit highest since June on continuous contract
* German PMI fuels expectations of ECB rate cut
* Next resistance for Bund is record high of 146.89
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, April 23 Bund futures hit a contract
high on Tuesday after a downbeat survey on Germany's
manufacturing and services sector reinforced the case for an
interest rate cut.
Germany's private sector shrank for the first time in five
months in April, a survey showed, suggesting Europe's largest
economy may contract again after an expected recovery in the
first quarter.
The German data lifted Bunds off the day's low, hit after
equivalent French data came in slightly above expectations.
The news about Germany reinforced the view that the European
Central Bank may soon have to ease monetary policy further.
On Monday, comments by ECB policymakers suggested the
central bank may be leaning towards a further cut in its main
refinancing rate.
"It's more worrying that the German figures are now really
deteriorating quite a bit - much more than expected," Elwin de
Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank said.
"It basically underpins the story that weakness has been
shifting from periphery to core member states ... this will
further fuel expectations that the ECB can't wait to ease until
June for example."
German Bund futures hit a new high on the June
contract at 146.77, up 42 ticks on the day - its highest since
June on the continuous contract.
Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC, said the next important
technical resistance was the record high hit by the Bund in June
at 146.89 or the record low on the German 10-year yield
at 1.126 percent hit in July last year.
The yield was last down 2 basis points at 1.21 percent.
The euro zone numbers came on the heels of a preliminary
survey in China which showed growth in its vast factory sector
dipped in April, raising concerns about the outlook for the
global economy.
French 10-year yields were 2.6 basis points
lower at 1.72 percent after a survey showing France's business
downturn eased more than expected in April underpinned its bond
prices.
Despite the uncertain backdrop, lower-rated Spanish and
Italian bonds were higher.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields were
down 8.2 basis points at 4.43 percent while Italian equivalent
were 4.8 bps lower at 4.04 percent.
"There is a general convergence trade going on across
Europe," one trader said. "It's all flows-driven and domestic
accounts (in Spain and Italy) are extending out along the curve
... going longer in duration in the hunt for yield."