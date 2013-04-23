* Euro zone debt rises across the board after PMI
* German PMI fuels expectations of ECB rate cut
* Spanish bonds outperform after bill sale
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, April 23 Euro zone debt rose across the
board on Tuesday as a downbeat survey on Germany's manufacturing
and services sector reinforced the case for an interest rate cut
by the European Central Bank.
Germany's private sector shrank for the first time in five
months in April, according to a survey, fuelling concerns the
euro zone crisis was taking a toll on its largest economy.
German Bund futures hit a new contract high, but Spanish
government bonds outperformed as a bill auction attracted
demand. Italian borrowing costs over 10 years fell below 4
percent for the first time since November 2010.
"We have a weak situation as shown by the PMI (Purchasing
Managers' Index)... the global picture is one of a still-
struggling economy. In this context, I think the market is
positioning itself for a rate cut by the ECB maybe as soon as
next month," according to Jean Francois Robin, head of strategy
at Natixis.
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields fell
to their lowest since November 2010 at 4.308 percent.
Spain sold 3-month bills at the lowest yield on record at
the auction as investors snapped up the relatively high-yielding
paper in anticipation of an ECB rate cut..
Italian yields were 11 basis points lower at
3.98 percent.
"It's a one-way flow. As soon as an offer shows, it tends to
get lifted and the market reprices aggressively quite quickly,"
one trader said.
CONVERGENCE
Downbeat data out of Germany also underpinned demand for
safe-haven debt, which hit a June contract high of
146.77 earlier, but last stood up 19 ticks at 146.54.
Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC, said the next important
technical resistance was the record high hit by the Bund in June
at 146.89 or the record low on the German 10-year yield
at 1.126 percent hit in July last year.
The yield was last down 1.3 basis points at 1.21 percent.
French 10-year borrowing costs hit a new record low of 1.706
percent as part of the broader move lower in euro zone debt
yields, while a survey showing France's business downturn eased
more than expected in April also underpinned its bond prices.
During the three-year-old euro zone debt crisis, German and
peripheral yields have tended to trade in opposite directions
because investors favoured the former when they sought safety in
turbulent times and lower-rated debt when they were more open to
risk-taking.
That relationship has been eroding in recent months and in
particular after the Bank of Japan announced massive stimulus
plans which are expected to prompt Japanese investors to switch
out of their own bonds into euro zone debt.
"There is a general convergence trade going on across
Europe," one trader said. "It's all flows-driven and domestic
accounts (in Spain and Italy) are extending out along the curve
... going longer in duration in the hunt for yield."