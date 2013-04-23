LONDON, April 23 German Bund futures fell to
session lows on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains as investors
switched into higher-yielding assets after yields on the euro
zone's lowest-risk debt got near record lows.
"There's a rotation into all sorts of spread products," one
trader said. "In and around the 1.25 (percent) area (for 10-year
Bund yields) it is hard to see a lot of value in Germany. People
are reaching for yield."
German Bund futures fell as much as 27 ticks to
146.08, having hit a high of 146.77 earlier -- the highest since
June 2012. Cash 10-year yields were 2 bps up at
1.25 percent, having fallen to 1.19 percent, not far from a
record low of 1.1226 percent hit in July 2012.