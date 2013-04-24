* Centre-right sets pre-conditions for government support

* Peripheral debt rally pauses

* Demand falls at German 30-year debt sale, Bunds dip

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, April 24 Italian 10-year bond yields rose on Wednesday as political uncertainty resurfaced after centre-right officials said they would only back a new government if it scrapped a housing tax brought in by outgoing premier Mario Monti.

Italy's president designated deputy Democratic Party leader Enrico Letta to form a government, and markets had expected Letta to be backed by the centre-left and centre-right, breaking the deadlock created by February's inconclusive election.

But the centre-right's pre-condition cast new doubt over whether a deal is possible or whether the new administration will last long enough for Italy to implement any reforms to boost growth and cut debt levels.

Ten-year Italian yields last traded 4 basis points higher on the day at 4.01 percent, having fallen as low as 3.94 earlier in the session, close to the 2-1/2 year lows of 3.89 percent hit on Tuesday.

"With (the centre-right) asking for the housing tax to be scrapped there's no guarantee that Letta will have any success in forming a government," one trader said.

He added that investors were only taking profits on the recent strong rally and there was no sign they were turning negative on Italy.

Any deal to form a government will be welcomed by the markets and could send yields even lower. But concerns remain that clashes between the centre-left and centre-right may hinder reform efforts.

"It's not an ideal scenario, but after two months of political deadlock, markets will see this as a step forward," said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Merrion Stockbrokers in Dublin. "Ultimately it could mean two steps back."

Ten-year Spanish yields were up 2 bps at 4.32 percent, also retreating from 2-1/2 year lows. Lower-rated debt has recently found renewed support from a hunt for yield fuelled by monetary policy easing by the world's major central banks.

GERMAN AUCTION

German Bunds dipped after a 30-year bond auction saw lower demand than a previous sale, showing that investors' appetite for the safe-haven paper was thinning out at low yield levels.

The sale of 2.5 percent bonds maturing in 2044 came at a yield of 2.16 percent, the lowest ever at a German 30-year bond sale. The previous low was 2.17 percent, reached last July when markets were in full-blown crisis mode.

Bund futures were last 31 ticks lower on the day at 145.78. They rose as high as 146.77 on Tuesday, the highest since June 1, when it reached a record high of 146.89.

"The German 30-year auction wasn't great, and that's been the catalyst for us to squeeze a bit lower... There's a bit of profit taking as well after we got close to all-time lows in yield terms," a second trader said.

Losses were expected to be limited, however, by speculation that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates as early as next week.

"I really think we will bounce from these levels rather than go any further," the second trader said.