LONDON, April 26 German Bund futures rose on
Friday with investors wary that talks to form a government in
Italy could be derailed by major differences between the
country's centre-left and centre-right political groupings.
Prime Minister-designate Enrico Letta said early-stage talks
to form a government after February's inconclusive election were
"encouraging", but noted problems in reaching a deal with the
Silvio Berlusconi-led centre-right.
"Italian politics are supportive (for Bunds)," one trader
said.
At 0602 GMT, Bund futures, which rise in times of
increased uncertainty as German debt is seen as a safe haven,
were 20 ticks higher on the day at 146.40. Italian BTP futures
were 23 ticks lower at 114.20.
Gains for Bunds were seen limited before U.S. economic
growth data for the first quarter due later in the day. Gross
domestic product probably grew at a 3.0 percent annual rate,
quickening from the fourth quarter's pedestrian 0.4 percent
pace, according to a Reuters poll.