* German Bunds rally after U.S. GDP data misses forecasts
* New Italian government seen appointed on Saturday-sources
* Italian yield rise attracts some buyers; stabilises on day
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, April 26 Demand for low-risk government
bonds lifted German Bunds on Friday after data showed the U.S.
economy grew at a slower-than-forecast pace in the first
quarter.
The U.S. figures fueled bets the Federal Reserve might
consider more measures to bolster the economy at its policy
meeting next week, at the same time as the European Central Bank
is expected to cut official interest rates.
German Bunds are seen holding onto their gains going into
next week, with investors keeping a wary eye on Italy's efforts
to form a new government and end a two-month political impasse
in the euro zone's third largest economy.
"The latest German data we have seen puts the likelihood
slightly above 50 percent that the ECB could lower its target
rate although it's questionable how that would help. The
potential for market disappointment is not that big," said
Norbert Wuthe, a strategist at Bayerische Landesbank in Munich.
Bund futures settled 34 ticks up on the day at
146.54, having risen as high as 146.63 after the U.S. data, near
their all-time highs of 146.89 reached in June 2012.
German 10-year yields fell 3 basis points to
1.21 percent with market participants saying they could retest
record lows of 1.126 percent set in July if the ECB goes ahead
and cut rates as expected.
ITALY PROGRESS EYED
Bunds were also supported earlier by weakness in
higher-yielding Italian bonds on investor wariness that talks to
form a government could be derailed by major differences between
the country's centre-left and centre-right political groupings.
Traders played down three sessions of losses this week in
Italian and Spanish bonds as profit-taking after a strong rally
that pushed 10-year yields to 2-1/2 year lows on Tuesday. They
said the longer-term positive trend for Italian and Spanish
bonds was intact.
Yields reversed their early rise to end steady to slightly
lower on the day after political sources told Reuters Prime
Minister-designate Enrico Letta could announce a new government
on Saturday and spell out its programme early next week.
Any progress on this and an environment dominated by
abundant central bank liquidity is expected to whet investor
appetite for the country's 6 billion euro bond auction on
Monday.
Italian 10-year yields were last flat at 4.06
percent, having hit a session high of 4.14 percent earlier and
2-1/2 year lows of 3.89 percent on Tuesday.
Gianluca Ziglio, executive director of fixed income research
at Sunrise Brokers in London, said the market was still largely
expecting Italy to form a government and he expected yields to
fall back to 3.90 percent once it does.
Afterwards, yields would be driven by how swiftly it moves
to tackle issues such as a complicated electoral law and wider
growth boosting reforms.
"There will be a government. How long is it going to last
that's a different question. Sooner or later (differences) are
going to arise again. The main thing is how much they can do
before that," Ziglio said.