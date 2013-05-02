* ECB expected to cut refi rate to record low 0.5 pct

* Rate cut could prompt profit-taking in Bunds - traders

* Italy, Spanish bond yields fall

* Slovenia bond sale in focus after ratings cut

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, May 2 Italian and Spanish bond yields fell to new 2010 lows on Thursday as expectations of an interest rate cut from the European Central Bank underpinned demand for higher-yielding debt.

The ECB's rate decision will come after the Federal Reserve said it would keep to its bond purchases, as anticipated, strengthening the view that monetary policy of major central banks will remain looser for longer than initially thought.

Euro zone bonds have rallied across the board in recent weeks on increased bets of further monetary easing from the ECB, which is widely expected to cut its main refinancing rate by 25 basis points to a record low of 0.5 percent on Thursday.

Lower-rated Italian and Spanish bonds, as well as slightly better-regarded French and Belgian paper, have benefited especially from investors hungry for higher returns than those offered by safe-haven German Bunds which were back near record lows.

Italian 10-year yields were 6 basis points down at 3.84 percent while equivalent Spanish yields were 5 bps lower at 4.09 percent.

"The market reassessed the global economic environment with lower growth and slower inflation so there was some adjustment with regards to central bank policy and this is supporting both core and peripheral bonds," said Patrick Jacq, a strategist at BNP Paribas.

"Having said that, when you see the Bund (yield) in the 1.20 (percent) area it's becoming very expensive on a risk/return analysis ... so it makes sense to be invested in other paper, semi-core or peripherals."

German Bund yields were last 1 tick up at 1.21 percent with the Bund future 10 ticks lower at 146.48 as some investors booked profits after their rally this week lifted it near a record high of 146.89 reached in June 2012.

Traders said the Bund market already had largely priced in a quarter percentage point cut by the ECB, so Bunds, which were near their record highs, could fall even in the event of such a measure.

"A 25 basis point cut is probably fully priced to a degree so you may get a bit of profit-taking if they do cut rates," a trader said.

SLOVENIA IN FOCUS

In supply, France was expected to draw solid demand for bond auctions aiming to raise up to 8 billion euros, including a new 10-year bond some analysts expect to be sold at record low borrowing costs. In the secondary market, French 10-year yields held around all-time lows of 1.70 percent hit on Tuesday.

Traders were also paying more than usual attention to small euro zone member Slovenia's plans to sell dollar-denominated bonds despite a credit rating downgrade by Moody's to "junk status' which fuelled fears it would need a bailout.

The country gained a bit of respite from Moody's rival Standard & Poor's which said on Wednesday it still viewed Slovenia as an investment grade country and was "broadly confident" the government would overhaul its finances.