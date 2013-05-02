* ECB cuts refi rate to record low 0.5 pct
* Rate cut prompts profit-taking in Bunds
* Italian, Spanish bond yields fall
* Slovenia bond sale in focus after ratings cut
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, May 2 German Bund futures fell on
Thursday in volatile trade after the European Central Bank cut
interest rates, as the widely-anticipated move prompted some
profit-taking after a sharp rally.
Euro zone bonds have rallied across the board in recent
weeks in anticipation of further monetary easing from the ECB,
which cut its main refinancing rate by 25 basis points to a
record low of 0.5 percent to shore up a weak economy.
"It was pretty well discounted in the market and now we're
seeing a bit of profit-taking especially since (German) 10-year
yields are close to record lows," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond
strategist at RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh.
"What's interesting is what will they say about passing
(lower borrowing costs) through to small and medium companies."
The Bund future fell as much as 29 ticks on the day
to 146.29 in a volatile session after the decision. German
10-year yields were 3 basis points up at 1.23
percent, having neared a record low of 1.126 percent earlier
this week.
The ECB rate cut comes after the Federal Reserve said it
would keep to its bond purchases, as expected strengthening the
view that monetary policy of major central banks will remain
looser for longer than initially thought.
Italian and Spanish 10-year yields held at
their lowest levels since October 2010 at 3.87 percent and 4.10
percent respectively.
Lower-rated Italian and Spanish bonds, as well as slightly
better-regarded French and Belgian paper, have benefited
especially from investors hungry for higher returns than those
offered by safe-haven German Bunds.
SLOVENIA IN FOCUS
Hours before the ECB decision, France sold a new benchmark
10-year bond at a record low rate of 1.81 percent at a solid
auction.
In the secondary market, French 10-year yields
stabilised around all-time lows of 1.70 percent hit on Tuesday.
Traders were also paying more than usual attention to small
euro zone member Slovenia as it reopened books on an offering of
dollar-denominated bonds at a slightly higher yield after
Moody's downgraded its credit rating to "junk'.
The country gained a bit of respite from Moody's rival
Standard & Poor's, which said on Wednesday it still viewed
Slovenia as an investment grade country and was "broadly
confident" the government would overhaul its finances.