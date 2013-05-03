LONDON May 3 German Bund futures retreated from
record highs on Friday, with investors preparing for U.S. jobs
data by booking profits on gains that followed a rate cut in the
euro zone.
The European Central Bank cut its refinancing rate by 25
basis points to 0.50 percent on Thursday and said it would cut
its deposit rate into negative territory if needed.
Bund futures were last 14 ticks lower on the day at
147.02, having hit a record high of 147.20 on Thursday.
"The ECB was very dovish yesterday ... It overdelivered
compared to market expectations, so I see no reason why we
should sell off too far," one trader said, adding investors were
booking profits while waiting for the U.S. data.
U.S. non-farm payrolls for April, due at 1230 GMT, are
expected to have increased by 145,000 jobs.
A weaker-than-expected ADP National Employment on Thursday
fuelled speculation the payrolls number could miss the forecast,
but traders were still reluctant to shift their position in
Bunds into uncharted territory.