* Expectations of ECB easing offset U.S. growth bets
* Bund futures edge up, stay one point below all-time highs
* Yield hunting resumes in lower-rated debt markets
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, May 7 German Bunds held steady on
Tuesday, with expectations the European Central Bank may ease
policy offsetting selling pressure from a pick-up in the U.S.
labour market.
ECB President Mario Draghi departed from a prepared speech
on Monday to reiterate that the central bank was ready to do
more, after cutting interest rates last week, to support the
ailing euro zone economy.
Bets policy would be eased further helped stabilise Bund
futures that tumbled by about a point on Friday after
above-forecast U.S. jobs data dented appetite for low-risk
assets.
Bund futures were 2 ticks lower on the day at
146.14, having hit a record high of 147.20 on Thursday, but
traders and analysts said gains were likely in the near term.
"We are watching data, but I think expectations for more
easing from the ECB should keep (Bunds) underpinned. Draghi was
dovish yesterday," one trader said.
Looking at momentum indicators on the charts, UBS technical
strategist Richard Adcock said "there is no evidence of any
bearish reversal patterns developing, suggesting weakness is
still viewed as corrective and an unwinding of upside extremes."
He saw Monday's 145.97 low and the April 24 low at 145.62 as
near-term support, with first resistance at the 147.20 high.
Yields on lower-rated euro zone bonds edged down as central
bank policies pushed investors towards higher-yielding assets.
Italian 10-year yields were 5 basis points lower
on the day at 3.83 percent, while equivalent Spanish yields
were 3 bps lower at 4.09 percent.
Portugal's October 2023 benchmark was flat,
yielding 5.52 percent after Lisbon mandated six banks to help
launch a 2024 bond and take advantage of the improved sentiment.
Early in 2012, when investors believed Portugal would follow
Greece and restructure its debt, 10-year yields topped 17
percent.
The move to issue debt was largely expected after Slovenia
raised $3.5 billion in five- and 10-year bonds last week,
winning more time to shore up its banks and stave off a bailout.
Portugal is expected to find strong demand for its bonds.
"Sentiment for peripheral bonds is rather favourable at the
moment," said Viola Julien, fixed income analyst at Helaba
Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen.