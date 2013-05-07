UPDATE 2-Canada economic growth speeds up in Q1 on investment, consumers
OTTAWA, May 31 Canada's economy accelerated strongly in the first quarter, driven by consumer spending and a rebound in business investment.
LONDON May 7 German Bund futures fell on Tuesday with traders citing investors using an Austrian debt sale to switch into other top-rated bonds offering higher returns.
"There's a big consensus to buy fixed income assets and some investors are switching into higher yielding products and the Austrian sale is an opportunity to do so," one trader said.
Austria is selling 2019 and 2023 bonds.
He added that signs of strong initial demand for a Portuguese 10-year syndicated deal was also denting appetite for low-risk assets.
Bund futures was last 28 ticks down on the day at 145.88.
WASHINGTON, May 31 Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes fell for a second straight month in April amid a supply squeeze, but the housing market recovery remains supported by a strong labor market.