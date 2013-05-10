LONDON May 10 German Bund futures fell on Friday, tracking U.S. Treasuries lower after weekly jobless claims the previous day eased concern about the U.S. growth outlook and the dollar's sharp rise against the yen weighed on sentiment.

Focus remains on Spain to see whether it will follow up a well-received bond auction on Thursday with a syndicated debt sale in coming days to take advantage of strong demand for higher-yielding euro zone debt.

The Bund future was 27 ticks down at 145.62 compared with 145.89 at Thursday's settlement.

"The dollar/yen moves and the (U.S.) jobless claims set the tone in fixed income and that's weighing on Bunds too," a trader said.