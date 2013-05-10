LONDON May 10 German Bund futures fell to a one-month low on Friday in the wake of upbeat U.S. weekly jobless claims the previous day, with the selloff gaining momentum after they breached a crucial technical level.

"We broke the support at 145.37 which was this week's low, and that triggered some stops," a trader said.

Bund futures fell as much as 83 ticks on the day to 145.06.