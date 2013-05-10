UPDATE 1-Greek PM says debt relief is a condition for more austerity
* Tsipras says tough decisions in Malta open way for debt relief
LONDON May 10 German Bund futures fell to a one-month low on Friday in the wake of upbeat U.S. weekly jobless claims the previous day, with the selloff gaining momentum after they breached a crucial technical level.
"We broke the support at 145.37 which was this week's low, and that triggered some stops," a trader said.
Bund futures fell as much as 83 ticks on the day to 145.06.
LONDON/BOSTON, April, 9 "Macro" hedge funds are back in favour with investors seeking to take a view on U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies, European elections, or interest rates, but it is start-up funds rather than established players which are attracting cash.