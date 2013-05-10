* Bund future on track for biggest weekly fall in two months

* Italy, Spanish bonds steady, fresh debt sales eyed

* Expectations of Japanese buying support periphery

By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, May 10 German Bunds fell to their lowest in six weeks on Friday, tracking a sell-off in top-rated peers such as U.S. or Japanese bonds triggered by the dollar's sharp rise against the yen.

Traders said the dollar's rise to a 4-1/2 year high of 101.98 yen had prompted selling of Treasuries and Japanese bonds by investors who needed to hedge some structured deals, and Bunds were caught in their downdraft.

Traders and analysts said the sell-off in Bunds was likely to fizzle out in coming days.

The yen weakened after data showed Japanese investors turned net buyers of foreign bonds in the past two weeks, bolstering expectations that some of the money the Bank of Japan will print as part of an unprecedented easing programme will find their way into Europe as well.

"On the one hand you have these exotic hedging related flows which can push Bunds lower when the yen weakens," said David Schnautz, rate strategist at Commerzbank in New York.

"On the other hand, Japanese real money investors sell yen to buy other products, which can be U.S. Treasuries or Bunds."

Bund futures, which hit a record high of 147.20 last week, fell more than a point on the day to 144.56 and were on course for their biggest one-week fall since March 10. The slide gained momentum after a break below the week's low of 145.37, which traders said had provided support.

Demand for Bunds has also been hit this week by forecast-beating data in the United States and in Germany, which placed some doubts on expectations that the European Central Bank would ease monetary policy after it cut interest rates last week.

Euribor futures fell by up to 10 basis points on the day on the 2013-2014 strip, implying expectations that benchmark three-month Euribor rates - which move on bets on future ECB rate moves and liquidity conditions - will settle higher over that period.

"The data from Germany this week contradicts the picture of the ECB easing further and there's also profit-taking after last week's gains," said Gianluca Ziglio, executive director of fixed income research at Sunrise Brokers.

German 10-year yields were 12 basis points higher at 1.386 percent, having broken through their 50-days moving average at 1.325 percent. They have risen some 25 bps over the past week.

Among lower-rated euro zone bonds, Spanish 10-year yields were slightly up at 4.22 percent. They rose as much as 10 bps on Thursday on speculation Spain planned to issue more debt via syndication in the coming week after a well-received sale.

Some traders were nervous the market could find it hard to digest such a flood of new debt in so short a time.

Italy also plans to issue up to 8 billion euros in conventional and floating rate paper on Monday.