* Italian, Spanish yields dip as supply pressure eases
* Peripheral debt seen resuming rally
* Bunds find support in ECB easing expectations
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, May 16 Italian and Spanish bond yields
fell on Thursday and were seen dropping further as supply
pressure eased after the two countries sold large amounts of
debt in syndicated deals earlier this week.
The two have taken turns at the forefront of the euro zone
crisis in the past two years. But they have found some relief in
debt markets this year as ultra-easy central bank policies
around the world push investors towards higher-yielding assets.
Italy sold 6 billion euros worth of 30-year bonds on
Wednesday, its first ultra-long debt sale since 2009.
On Tuesday, Spain sold a greater-than-expected 7
billion euros of 10-year bonds.
Portugal and Slovenia also issued bonds via syndication
deals earlier this month.
The Italian and Spanish sales confirmed last week's market
rumours of their plans for syndicated deals that had pushed
their benchmarks yields up about 20 basis points in the last few
sessions.
"For Italy and Spain, supply has been a factor behind the
recent rebound in yields," said Jan von Gerich, fixed income
chief analyst at Nordea in Helsinki.
"But the market is still interested in taking carry
positions. The downtrend (in yields) has not run its course. I
think (Italian and Spanish) yields will hit new lows ... in the
next couple of weeks."
Italian 10-year yields were 11 basis points
lower on the day at 3.94 percent, while equivalent Spanish
yields fell 10 bps to 4.27 percent. Earlier in
May, they hit 2-1/2 year lows of 3.68 and 3.95 percent,
respectively.
With yields having already dropped far from the euro zone
crisis highs of above 7 percent, the pace of the rally is
expected to slow down considerably.
"Spreads from this point onwards will diminish only at a
slow pace," said Sergio Capaldi, fixed income strategist at
Intesa SanPaolo in Milan.
The Italian/German 10-year yield spread stood at 257 bps.
"The market is recovering, but ... 200 basis points for (the
Italian/German spread) is something we could see only at the end
of the year," said Capaldi.
German Bunds edged up as the recent data stream out of the
euro zone reinforced expectations that the European Central Bank
will ease policy further.
The euro zone economy contracted by 0.2 percent in the first
quarter, data showed on Wednesday. Earlier in the session, final
inflation figures for April confirmed a preliminary estimate of
1.2 percent year-on-year.
Bund futures were 10 ticks higher at 144.74.
"I expect Bunds to see a rebound ... The door was open for
renewed pricing of negative (ECB deposit) interest rates. I'm
not saying that's going to happen, but at some point the market
will price it in," von Gerich said.