LONDON May 17 German Bunds pared gains on Friday, following U.S. Treasuries lower as investors weighed whether the Federal Reserve was preparing to taper off its bond purchase programme even as data clouded the economic outlook.

"We are following Treasuries. (There's) more talk of (Fed) QE (quantitative easing) exit doing the rounds," a trader said.

Three hawkish Federal Reserve officials on Thursday called for the U.S. central bank to halt bond purchases as soon as the summer, but the bond market response was tempered by a string of soft data on housing, jobs, prices and manufacturing.

The Bund future was last 15 ticks up on the day at 145.46, off the day's high of 145.74. 