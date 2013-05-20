LONDON May 20 German Bunds fell on Monday after data last week showed U.S. consumer sentiment rising to its highest level in nearly six years, denting appetite for assets perceived as safe havens.

Friday's data eased worries that the U.S. economy could slow down markedly due to government spending cuts and prompted investors to speculate the Federal Reserve may scale down its bond buying programme later this year.

Bund futures were 48 ticks lower on the day at 144.97.

"We're down in line with Friday's losses ...(U.S. data) was a negative (for Bunds)," one trader said.