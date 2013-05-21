* Focus on Bernanke's testimony, Fed minutes on Wednesday

* Bunds fall as investors make room for 10-year Bund sale

* Greek 10-year yield falls below 30-year for 1st time since 2010

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, May 21 Bunds fell on Tuesday as markets looked to U.S. Federal Reserve head Ben Bernanke's testimony and minutes from the bank's latest meeting on Wednesday for signals on when it might wind back its easy monetary policy.

Concerns the Fed may stop supporting financial markets weighed on German debt prices as investors also sold the paper to make room to buy a new 10-year Bund on Wednesday.

German Bund futures were 53 ticks lower on the day at 144.33.

"They're trading a little heavy because a lot of people are getting nervous that the Fed has been more two-way on QE (bond purchases)," one trader said.

"We've got some supply (pressure) as well, with ... Bunds to be auctioned tomorrow."

At the other end of the credit spectrum, Greece's 10-year bond yields fell below those on longer-dated paper for the first time in three years, returning the yield curve to a more normal upward slope.

Investors have gradually priced out the risk of Athens defaulting since Fitch Ratings raised Greece's credit rating to B-minus from CCC last week.

When investors seek higher yields to hold short-term bonds rather than longer-term ones, the market is pricing in increased near-term default risks.

"It's an indication the market is less concerned about a debt restructuring there, and it is a fair assumption because if Greece does another restructuring it will probably be the official sector debt that will be hit," said ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti in Amsterdam, referring to the European Central Bank and international institutions.

Just before Greece's debt restructuring in March 2012, 10-year yields were a full 15 percentage points higher than their 30-year counterparts.

Thin liquidity in a debt market that was restructured in March last year also exaggerated the recent fall in borrowing costs.

The rally has coincided with a recent broad fall in peripheral euro zone yields as expectations of further easing from the European Central Bank and abundant central bank cash in the financial system has pushed investors into riskier assets.

Spanish yields dipped to 4.20 percent and Italian funding costs rose 4 bps to 3.94 percent.