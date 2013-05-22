* Bernanke eases concerns Fed will slow bond purchases

* New 10-yr bond attracts more demand than 2013 average

* Focus turns to euro zone manufacturing data

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, May 22 German Bunds climbed on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signalled that the central bank's bond purchases would stay intact though he left the door open for a gradual reduction.

Bunds had already been clawing back some of this week's losses before Bernanke spoke, after a German sale of new 10-year bonds drew above-average demand and dovish remarks from other Fed officials dampened speculation of a tapering off of economic stimulus.

In testimony to the U.S. Congress, Bernanke said the Fed's monetary policy was still providing significant benefits to the economy and that prematurely tightening it would carry substantial risks. He later said the Fed could slow down the pace of bond purchases in the next few meetings if it saw continued job market improvement and was confident it would be sustained.

Bund futures rose as much as 87 ticks to a session high of 145.20 before paring the gains in volatile trading as traders sifted through the comments. They settled 27 ticks up on the day at 144.60.

"Bernanke left the door open they could increase or reduce bond purchases depending on the economic conditions," said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Merrion Stockbrokers. "I don't expect any tapering of QE (quantitative easing) unless there's sustained improvement in the job market for a few months so that's going to keep core bonds underpinned."

German 10-year yields were last 2 basis points down at 1.39 percent, with McQuaid and other analysts expecting further falls in the yield if euro zone manufacturing data due on Thursday adds to the bleak outlook for the region's economy.

An auction of German debt attracted 1.6 times the amount on offer, above a 1.47 average for sales of similar paper this year and underpinning a rally in German Bunds. The recent rise in yield to two-week highs of 1.42 percent likely boosted appetite.

The average yield at the auction was 1.41 percent, up from 1.28 percent at a similar sale in April but not very different from this year's average of 1.43 percent.

"Near-term we recommend buying the Bund. Whatever your view on the periphery, it makes sense to keep part of your portfolio on core markets and at the moment the Bund is relatively attractive," Patrick Jacq, European rate strategist at BNP Paribas.

Among the periphery, he preferred Italy to Spain, saying Italy's debt pile was its main problem and this was becoming more manageable thanks to falling funding costs.

Ten-year Italian government bond yields were 2 bps lower at 3.92 percent while the Spanish equivalent was flat at 4.20 percent before auctions of up to 4 billion euros of Spanish debt on Thursday.