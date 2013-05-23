LONDON May 23 German Bund futures rose at the
open on Thursday as concerns the Federal Reserve could reduce
its economic stimulus in the next few policy meetings hammered
riskier assets.
Traders were bracing for a volatile session after Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke told a congressional committee on
Wednesday that the central bank could scale back its monetary
stimulus if the economy improved further.
Bunds had hung on to gains after Bernanke said earlier that
the Fed needed to see further signs of recovery in the economy
before scaling back stimulus.
"Stocks are getting smashed in Asia. Events in Europe are
taking a bit of a back seat. It's a little bit of a tricky trade
on the market," a trader said. "Unless we see further signs of
recovery in the (U.S.) economy I think the market has got a
little bit ahead of itself in terms of removal of central bank
stimulus."
At 0704 GMT, the Bund future was 14 ticks up at
144.74 compared with 144.60 at Wednesday's settlement. European
stocks were predicted to open sharply lower after Japanese
stocks fell more than 7 percent.