* Stocks fall after Bernanke says Fed could cut stimulus
* Bunds outperform U.S. Treasuries, widening yield spread
* Small offering seen helping Spanish debt sale
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, May 23 Peripheral euro zone bond prices
fell on Thursday as concerns the Federal Reserve could reduce
its economic stimulus in the next few policy meetings hammered
riskier assets.
Investor appetite for higher-yielding assets such as
equities soured after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke told a
congressional committee on Wednesday that the central bank could
scale back its massive bond purchases if the economy improved
further.
He had earlier said the Fed needed to see further signs of
recovery in the economy before scaling back stimulus, sending
safe-haven Bunds and U.S. Treasuries higher.
Traders and strategists, however expected the retreat in
peripheral euro zone bonds to be limited by expectations the
European Central Bank will maintain its ultra-easy monetary
policy after business surveys pointed to further contraction in
the bloc's economy in the second quarter.
Italian 10-year yields rose 7 basis points to
3.99 percent while Spanish and Portuguese yields were up 5 bps
at 4.23 and 5.30 percent
respectively.
"There's a risk-off mood today after Bernanke. That's why we
are seeing peripheral yields down. Events in Europe are not
going to be a big market mover today," one trader said.
Other traders said the moves in equities, where European
stocks fell over 1 percent following a more than 7 percent slide
in Japan's Nikkei index were sightly overdone.
"Unless we see further signs of recovery in the (U.S.)
economy I think the market has got a little bit ahead of itself
in terms of removal of central bank stimulus," one trader said.
Low-risk German Bunds rose, outperforming the rest of the
euro zone market and U.S. Treasuries on persistent expectations
that the ECB will cut interest rates further to prop up the
region's economy.
The Bund future was 48 ticks up on the day at
145.08 with cash 10-year yields down 2 bps at 1.36 percent.
The 10-year U.S. T-note yield premium over Bunds hit its
highest in nearly three years around 63 bps and was expected to
widen further on growing speculation that the Fed would be the
first among major central banks to start tapering off stimulus.
"The Fed is clearly testing the markets with a potential
slowing of QE (quantitative easing) while the market is
anticipating further easing by the ECB. That goes back to our
view of continued diverging performance between Treasuries and
Bunds," said RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic.
He forecast a rise in the U.S. 10-year T-note/Bund yield
spread to 70-80 bps by year-end if the recovery in the U.S.
labour market gains traction.