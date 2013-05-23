* Stocks fall after Bernanke says Fed could cut stimulus
* Spanish borrowing costs rise at auction as risk appetite
sours
* Bunds outperform U.S. Treasuries, widening yield spread
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, May 23 Peripheral euro zone bond prices
fell and a Spanish debt sale drew below-average demand on
Thursday as concerns U.S. stimulus will be scaled back soured
investor appetite for riskier assets.
Low-risk German Bunds and U.S. Treasuries rose as global
equities tumbled after chairman Ben Bernanke told Congress on
Wednesday the Federal Reserve could scale back its bond
purchases in the next few meetings if the economy improves.
The downbeat mood in higher-yielding assets pushed up
Spain's medium-term borrowing costs for the first time since
February, with demand of 1.9 times supply below an average 2.6
seen at auctions of five-year bonds this year.
But the retreat in peripheral euro zone bonds is likely to
be limited by expectations the European Central Bank will keep
its ultra-easy monetary policy after business surveys pointed to
further contraction in the bloc's economy in the second quarter.
"Overall, despite Spain achieving its targeted issue volume,
this is a fairly weak auction result," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, a
strategist at Rabobank.
"Today we have seen a relatively aggressive risk-off move,
with Spain and Italy both widening significantly versus Bunds.
It appears that this ... is largely an equity-led move."
Spanish 10-year yields were up 6 bps at 4.25 percent
while those of Italy and Portugal rose 8 basis
points to 4.00 and 5.33 percent.
OVERDONE
Some traders said the moves in equities, where European
stocks fell over 1 percent following a more-than 7 percent slide
in Japan's Nikkei index were sightly overdone.
"Unless we see further signs of recovery in the (U.S.)
economy I think the market has got a little bit ahead of itself
in terms of removal of central bank stimulus," one trader said.
Low-risk German Bunds outperformed their euro zone peers on
bets the ECB will loosen monetary policy further after it cut
interest rates to record lows early this month.
The Bund future was last 16 ticks up on the day at
144.77 in choppy trade, off a session high of 145.15 hit as U.S.
Treasuries rallied in what traders said was scramble to cover
short positions after the market fell overnight.
The yield premium paid by 10-year Treasuries over Bunds hit
its highest in nearly three years around 63 bps this week on
growing speculation the Fed will be the first major central bank
to start tapering off stimulus.
"The Fed is clearly testing the markets with a potential
slowing of QE (quantitative easing) while the market is
anticipating further easing by the ECB. That goes back to our
view of continued diverging performance between Treasuries and
Bunds," said RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic.
He forecast a rise in the U.S. 10-year T-note/Bund yield
spread to 70-80 bps by year-end if a recovery in the U.S. labour
market gains traction.