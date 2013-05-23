CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease a shade ahead of key Polish GDP, CPI data

* Poland to release Q1 GDP details, flash May CPI data * Polish CPI will be first May figure in the region * Annual CPI around 2 pct could lift zloty-analysts By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, May 31 Central European currencies were slightly weaker against the euro on Wednesday, ahead of key economic output and inflation figures from Poland. The forint, the Czech crown and the zloty gave up some of Tuesday's gains, easing by about 0.1 pe